Rabi Sowing Down Around 5%

The rabi sowing area continued to lag behind last year. As compared to 622.12 lakh hectares (lh) planted during the corresponding period, the sowing covered only 591.64 till 25th January 2019, according to data released by the This accounted for a drop of around 4.90%. Wheat acreage is down 2.5% to 296.37 while Rice has been sown onto 18.06 lh, down by a sharp 21%. Acreage under coarse cereals is at 47.02 lh, down nearly 14%.

Maize area is down 10% at 14.25 while Barely area is down by 2.55% at 7.24 lh. The acreage under pulse is at 151.10 lh, down 6.10%. Gram or Chana acreage is down 10% at 95.99 lh. Oilseeds area is down marginally by 0.49% at 79.10 lh. Mustard has been sown on 68.81 lh, up 3%.

