India's crude oil refinery output dips 5.1% in December 2018

Cumulative refinery output rises 4.0% to 193.01 mt in April-December 2018India's crude oil refinery output declined 5.1% to 21.02 mt in December 2018 over December 2017. The output of public sector refineries moved up 1.0% to 12.23 mt, while the output of public-private JV refiners rose 2.9% to 1.57 mt. However, the refinery output of private refineries dipped 15.1% to 7.21 mt in December 2018.
Among public refineries, the output of Numaligarh Refineries increased 11.6% to 0.27 mt, Indian Oil Corporation 7.0% to 6.20 mt, Chennai Petroleum Corporation 3.5% to 0.90 mt and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 0.5% to 1.44 mt in December 2018 over December 2017. However, the output of Mangalore Refineries dipped 2.3% to 1.33 mt and Bharat Petroleum Corporation 13.1% to 2.11 mt in December 2018.
Among private refiners, the output of Reliance Petroleum fell 0.1% to 6.82 mt, while that of Essar Oil declined 76.3% to 0.40 mt in December 2018 over December 2017.
Among JV refineries, the output of Bharat Oman declined 2.5% to 0.55 mt, while the output of HPCL Mittal improved 6.0% to 1.02 mt in December 2018.
The cumulative refinery output increased 4.0% to 193.01 mt in April-December 2018. The output of public refineries gained 5.0% to 107.23 mt, while that of private refineries moved up 0.4% to 73.54 mt. The refinery output of JV refineries jumped 20.4% to 12.24 mt in April-December 2018. Among public refineries, the output of Bharat Petroleum Corporation improved 10.2%, Indian Oil Corporation 5.8%, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 2.7%, Numaligarh Refineries 1.6% and Mangalore Refineries 1.0%, but that of Chennai Petroleum Corporation declined 3.2%.
The overall capacity utilization was marginally lower at 100.0% in December 2018 compared with 111.4% in December 2017, while it was lower at 103.3% in April-December 2018 compared with 106.6% in April-December 2017.
