Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit declines 22.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 4.70% to Rs 792.15 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan declined 22.62% to Rs 61.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 792.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 756.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales792.15756.57 5 OPM %12.2215.73 -PBDT93.47117.49 -20 PBT76.41100.54 -24 NP61.2379.13 -23

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:57 IST

