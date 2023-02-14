Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit declines 22.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.70% to Rs 792.15 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan declined 22.62% to Rs 61.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 792.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 756.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.792.15756.5712.2215.7393.47117.4976.41100.5461.2379.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)