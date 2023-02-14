Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.80% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.90% to Rs 548.46 crore

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries rose 1.80% to Rs 9.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.90% to Rs 548.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 473.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.548.46473.2210.199.2442.3935.4712.8813.049.599.42

