Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.80% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.90% to Rs 548.46 croreNet profit of Rico Auto Industries rose 1.80% to Rs 9.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.90% to Rs 548.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 473.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales548.46473.22 16 OPM %10.199.24 -PBDT42.3935.47 20 PBT12.8813.04 -1 NP9.599.42 2
