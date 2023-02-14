JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Atlanta Devcon reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.80% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.90% to Rs 548.46 crore

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries rose 1.80% to Rs 9.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.90% to Rs 548.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 473.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales548.46473.22 16 OPM %10.199.24 -PBDT42.3935.47 20 PBT12.8813.04 -1 NP9.599.42 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU