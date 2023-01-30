Radico Khaitan Ltd soars 3.01%

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 1096.15, up 3.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.03% jump in NIFTY and a 20.9% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1096.15, up 3.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 17518.3. The Sensex is at 59035.24, down 0.5%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has gained around 6.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 44486.65, down 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 61.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)