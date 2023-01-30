Welspun India inks partnership with Disney for UK and Europe

Welspun India said that it has signed a brand licensing agreement with The Walt Disney Company for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

The license will give Welspun the rights to design, develop, manufacture and distribute complete range of home textiles products leveraging Disney's vast franchises and characters across Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucas brands.

Welspun is recognised as a global thought leader in home textiles. The company has been a strategic partner to global retailers for over 35 years with its farm to shelf capabilities and innovative solutions that inspire consumers to re‐imagine their living spaces.

Welspun India CEO and Joint MD Dipali Goenka said, We are delighted to join up with Disney and leverage our innovation and sustainability leadership to create inspiring home solutions for consumers.

Our collaboration with Disney will enable us to further enhance consumer living spaces with market leading solutions and experiences for all retail channels and consumers across EMEA.

Keyur Parekh, Welspun India's president & global head, further added, Welspun has seen tremendous success in North American markets from our brand licensing business.

Disney is yet another step to take our innovative offerings to a wider consumer base in the EMEA region, so that consumers can re‐ imagine their living spaces together with Welspun and Disney.

Welspun India is one of the largest home textile manufacturers in the world. The company offers a wide spectrum of home & technical textile products and flooring solutions.

The company's consolidated net profit slumped 95.9% to Rs 8.33 crore on 15% decline in net sales to Rs 2,113.46 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip fell 1.75% to currently trade at Rs 67.30 on the BSE.

