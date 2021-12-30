Radico Khaitan Ltd stays well supported

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 1256.85, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 174.84% in last one year as compared to a 23.35% jump in NIFTY and a 8.49% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1256.85, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 17246.5. The Sensex is at 57979.94, up 0.3%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has gained around 14.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37028.7, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 58.67 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

