Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd spurts 1.81%, rises for third straight session

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 36.55, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.88% in last one year as compared to a 23.35% gain in NIFTY and a 41.82% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36.55, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 17246.5. The Sensex is at 57979.94, up 0.3%. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd has dropped around 1.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2508.9, down 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.61 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

