L&T Technology Services Ltd up for fifth straight session

L&T Technology Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5624, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 17236.75. The Sensex is at 57940.55, up 0.23%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has gained around 5.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38274.65, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 71.95 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

