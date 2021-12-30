Cantabil Retail hits the roof on heavy volumes

Cantabil Retail India hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 766.75 on the NSE amid surge in volumes.

On the NSE, 1,541,929 shares of the company were traded in the counter as against as an average trading volume of 12,639 shares in the past three months.

On the BSE, 53,259 shares of the company changed hand in the counter as against as an average trading volume of 1,133 shares in the past three months.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 103% while the benchmark Sensex has added 21.26% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 73.325. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 646.23, 565.04 and 478.04, respectively.

Cantabil Retail India (CRIL) is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing of apparel and apparel accessories for men, ladies and children in the middle to high-income segment through a pan-India network of exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) under the brand names 'Cantabil', 'Kaneston', 'Crozo' and 'Lil Potatoes'. As on 31 March 2021, the company operated a chain of 320 EBOs across India.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 7.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales rose 84.76% YoY to Rs 89.61 crore in Q2 FY22.

