Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit declines 20.22% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.78% to Rs 585.36 croreNet profit of Radico Khaitan declined 20.22% to Rs 32.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.78% to Rs 585.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 509.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.03% to Rs 229.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 194.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 2427.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2096.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales585.36509.98 15 2427.042096.95 16 OPM %14.0614.05 -15.3216.71 - PBDT76.0167.52 13 349.38328.15 6 PBT62.6156.66 11 296.86285.71 4 NP32.6740.95 -20 229.14194.13 18
