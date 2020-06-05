Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit declines 20.22% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.78% to Rs 585.36 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan declined 20.22% to Rs 32.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.78% to Rs 585.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 509.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.03% to Rs 229.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 194.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 2427.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2096.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

585.36509.982427.042096.9514.0614.0515.3216.7176.0167.52349.38328.1562.6156.66296.86285.7132.6740.95229.14194.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)