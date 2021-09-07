FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 118.18 points or 0.8% at 14902.27 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Tata Coffee Ltd (up 5.64%), CCL Products (India) Ltd (up 5.22%),Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 1.7%),ITC Ltd (up 1.7%),Godrej Agrovet Ltd (up 1.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.68%), Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 1.63%), AVT Natural Products Ltd (up 1.46%), Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (up 1.29%), and Marico Ltd (up 1.18%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 2.08%), Varun Beverages Ltd (down 1.74%), and Globus Spirits Ltd (down 1.65%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 38.47 or 0.07% at 58258.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 8.65 points or 0.05% at 17369.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 19.07 points or 0.07% at 27447.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.01 points or 0.09% at 8472.45.

On BSE,1385 shares were trading in green, 1156 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)