Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 87.76% to Rs 2.76 croreNet profit of Radix Industries (India) declined 11.11% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 87.76% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.80% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.12% to Rs 10.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.761.47 88 10.5810.70 -1 OPM %12.6825.17 -18.8119.35 - PBDT0.280.27 4 1.741.78 -2 PBT0.270.26 4 1.701.74 -2 NP0.160.18 -11 1.191.25 -5
