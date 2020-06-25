Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 87.76% to Rs 2.76 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) declined 11.11% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 87.76% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.80% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.12% to Rs 10.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2.761.4710.5810.7012.6825.1718.8119.350.280.271.741.780.270.261.701.740.160.181.191.25

