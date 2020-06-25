JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sylph Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Board of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals allots 4 lakh shares on conversion of warrants
Business Standard

IDFC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 240.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 18.09% to Rs 47.05 crore

Net Loss of IDFC reported to Rs 240.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 312.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.09% to Rs 47.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 994.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 839.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.15% to Rs 340.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 355.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales47.0557.44 -18 340.72355.47 -4 OPM %-453.56-641.28 --274.04-313.31 - PBDT-209.36-293.10 29 -904.17-956.57 5 PBT-227.45-297.23 23 -935.74-970.50 4 NP-240.48-312.28 23 -994.90-839.18 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 15:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU