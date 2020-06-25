IDFC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 240.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.09% to Rs 47.05 crore

Net Loss of IDFC reported to Rs 240.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 312.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.09% to Rs 47.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 994.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 839.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.15% to Rs 340.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 355.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

