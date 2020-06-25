STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 127.01% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
STEL Holdings consolidated net profit declines 85.00% in the December 2019 quarter
STEL Holdings standalone net profit declines 85.00% in the December 2019 quarter
STEL Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Equitas Holdings standalone net profit declines 37.99% in the December 2019 quarter
Equitas Holdings consolidated net profit rises 46.60% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 119.36% to Rs 10.31 croreNet profit of STEL Holdings rose 127.01% to Rs 10.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 119.36% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 68.74% to Rs 15.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 65.75% to Rs 16.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.314.70 119 16.269.81 66 OPM %98.5596.81 -95.5194.19 - PBDT10.164.55 123 15.539.24 68 PBT10.154.54 124 15.499.19 69 NP10.174.48 127 15.178.99 69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU