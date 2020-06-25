STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 127.01% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 119.36% to Rs 10.31 crore

Net profit of STEL Holdings rose 127.01% to Rs 10.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 119.36% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.74% to Rs 15.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 65.75% to Rs 16.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

10.314.7016.269.8198.5596.8195.5194.1910.164.5515.539.2410.154.5415.499.1910.174.4815.178.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)