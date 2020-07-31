Raghunath International consolidated net profit declines 60.71% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Raghunath International declined 60.71% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.74% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2019.
