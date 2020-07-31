Super Crop Safe reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.49 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 44.57% to Rs 6.94 croreNet loss of Super Crop Safe reported to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 44.57% to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 72.48% to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.58% to Rs 52.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.9412.52 -45 52.4564.42 -19 OPM %-14.4118.29 -7.4212.88 - PBDT-1.422.15 PL 2.427.24 -67 PBT-1.681.94 PL 1.456.40 -77 NP-1.491.39 PL 1.505.45 -72
