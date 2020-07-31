JUST IN
Vakrangee consolidated net profit rises 383.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 104.41% to Rs 207.39 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee rose 383.10% to Rs 31.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 104.41% to Rs 207.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 182.52% to Rs 71.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.57% to Rs 685.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1508.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales207.39101.46 104 685.221508.23 -55 OPM %7.25-1.77 -3.47-1.44 - PBDT31.6318.62 70 101.2558.31 74 PBT27.7915.61 78 86.5249.57 75 NP31.166.45 383 71.2825.23 183

