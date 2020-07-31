Vakrangee consolidated net profit rises 383.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 104.41% to Rs 207.39 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee rose 383.10% to Rs 31.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 104.41% to Rs 207.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 182.52% to Rs 71.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.57% to Rs 685.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1508.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

207.39101.46685.221508.237.25-1.773.47-1.4431.6318.62101.2558.3127.7915.6186.5249.5731.166.4571.2825.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)