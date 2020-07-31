JUST IN
Reliance Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 387.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.84% to Rs 277.00 crore

Net Loss of Reliance Capital reported to Rs 387.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 116.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.84% to Rs 277.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 359.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales277.00359.00 -23 OPM %44.7799.72 -PBDT-385.00-113.00 -241 PBT-387.00-116.00 -234 NP-387.00-116.00 -234

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 18:02 IST

