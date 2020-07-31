Reliance Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 387.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Capital update on its asset monetization
Reliance Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 135.00 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Reliance Industries fixes record date for dividend for FY2020
Reliance Group companies' shares worth over Rs 3.3 cr sold through open market transactions
HDFC acquires 6.43 pc stake in Reliance Capital
-
Sales decline 22.84% to Rs 277.00 croreNet Loss of Reliance Capital reported to Rs 387.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 116.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.84% to Rs 277.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 359.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales277.00359.00 -23 OPM %44.7799.72 -PBDT-385.00-113.00 -241 PBT-387.00-116.00 -234 NP-387.00-116.00 -234
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU