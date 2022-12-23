RailTel bags order from Webel Tech

The PSU company said it bagged a Rs 98.56-crore contract in Kolkata from Webel Technology.

As per the contract, RailTel will act as system integrator for capacity enhancement of West Bengal State Data Centre (WB-SDC), Monibhandar, Kolkata.

RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise is an information and communications technology (ICT) provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. As on 30 June 2022, the Government of India holds 72.84% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 18.2% to Rs 55.24 crore despite of 19.6% rise in net sales to Rs 428.71 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of RailTel declined 2.03% to Rs 120.60on the BSE.

