RailTel bags order from Webel Tech

-
ALSO READ
3i Infotech gains after consortium bags WiFi monetisation project from RailTel Corp
HFCL gains on bagging APOs worth Rs 448-cr from BSNL, RailTel
Nestle India rises as Q3 PAT climbs 8% YoY to Rs 668 cr
REC Ltd down for fifth straight session
Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for third straight session
-
The PSU company said it bagged a Rs 98.56-crore contract in Kolkata from Webel Technology.As per the contract, RailTel will act as system integrator for capacity enhancement of West Bengal State Data Centre (WB-SDC), Monibhandar, Kolkata.
RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise is an information and communications technology (ICT) provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. As on 30 June 2022, the Government of India holds 72.84% stake in the company.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 18.2% to Rs 55.24 crore despite of 19.6% rise in net sales to Rs 428.71 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
Shares of RailTel declined 2.03% to Rs 120.60on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU