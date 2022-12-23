Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Kennametal India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 December 2022.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd surged 12.57% to Rs 41.2 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 45.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd spiked 12.42% to Rs 105. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37735 shares in the past one month.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd soared 9.34% to Rs 293.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25728 shares in the past one month.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained 6.29% to Rs 409.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36858 shares in the past one month.

Kennametal India Ltd spurt 4.40% to Rs 2296.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 970 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2103 shares in the past one month.

