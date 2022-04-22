RailTel Corp bags Rs 30 cr order from NICSI

The company has received an order worth Rs 29.75 crore from National Informatics Centre Services Inc. (NICSI) for immigration visa and foreigner registration & tracking.

RailTel Corporation of India has received work order from NICSI in relation to assignment of work of immigration visa and foreigner registration & tracking at a total cost of Rs 29.75 crore.

RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise is an information and communications technology (ICT) provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. The Government of India holds 72.84% stake in the company.

The PSU company's consolidated net profit declined 5.24% to Rs 66.01 crore on 1.73% rise in sales to Rs 417.69 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India jumped 5.74% to Rs 117.05 on Thursday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)