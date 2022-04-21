Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sambhaav Media Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd and Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 April 2022.

Sambhaav Media Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd and Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 April 2022.

Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 9.89% to Rs 6.29 at 14:37 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 42.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sambhaav Media Ltd tumbled 6.51% to Rs 4.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29567 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24035 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd crashed 6.31% to Rs 328.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18937 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35846 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd pared 4.98% to Rs 211.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd corrected 4.98% to Rs 18.12. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)