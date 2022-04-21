ICICI Securities Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IIFL Securities Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 April 2022.

ICICI Securities Ltd crashed 5.86% to Rs 592.3 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27014 shares in the past one month.

IIFL Securities Ltd lost 5.36% to Rs 90.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89827 shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd tumbled 4.73% to Rs 753.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16044 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21157 shares in the past one month.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd slipped 4.20% to Rs 105. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd pared 3.72% to Rs 364.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30396 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50096 shares in the past one month.

