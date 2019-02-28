JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Market may remain volatile ahead of F&O expiry

Sensex regains 36,000
Business Standard

Railway announces new Zone - South Coast Railway

Capital Market 

SCoR will comprise of existing Guntakal, Guntur and Vijayawada divisions

As per item 8 of Schedule 13 (Infrastructure) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014, Indian Railways was required to examine establishing a new railway zone in the successor State of Andhra Pradesh. The matter has been examined in detail in consultation with stake holders and it has been decided to go ahead with creation of a new zone with headquarter at Visakhapatnam. The new zone named "South Coast Railway (SCoR)", will comprise of existing Guntakal, Guntur and Vijayawada divisions. Waltair division shall be split into two parts. One part of Waltair division will be incorporated in the new zone i.e. in South Coast Railway and will be merged with the neighbouring Vijaywada division. Remaining portion of Waltair division shall be converted into a new division with headquarter at Rayagada under East Coast Railway (ECoR). South Central Railway will comprise of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Nanded divisions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 09:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements