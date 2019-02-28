Railway announces new Zone - South Coast Railway

-
ALSO READ
New Railway zone in Andhra Pradesh with headquarter at Vizag
New South Coast Railway zone created in Andhra Pradesh
Safety will be Railways top priority: new Railway Board chief
Secunderabad rly station first in SCR zone to hoist tricolour
Fire breaks out near passenger waiting room at Bhubaneshwar railway station
-
SCoR will comprise of existing Guntakal, Guntur and Vijayawada divisionsAs per item 8 of Schedule 13 (Infrastructure) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014, Indian Railways was required to examine establishing a new railway zone in the successor State of Andhra Pradesh. The matter has been examined in detail in consultation with stake holders and it has been decided to go ahead with creation of a new zone with headquarter at Visakhapatnam. The new zone named "South Coast Railway (SCoR)", will comprise of existing Guntakal, Guntur and Vijayawada divisions. Waltair division shall be split into two parts. One part of Waltair division will be incorporated in the new zone i.e. in South Coast Railway and will be merged with the neighbouring Vijaywada division. Remaining portion of Waltair division shall be converted into a new division with headquarter at Rayagada under East Coast Railway (ECoR). South Central Railway will comprise of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Nanded divisions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU