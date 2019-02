Railway announces new Zone - South Coast Railway

SCoR will comprise of existing Guntakal, and divisions

As per item 8 of Schedule 13 (Infrastructure) of the Reorganization Act, 2014, was required to examine establishing a new railway zone in the successor State of The matter has been examined in detail in consultation with stake holders and it has been decided to go ahead with creation of a new zone with headquarter at Visakhapatnam. The new zone named "South Coast Railway (SCoR)", will comprise of existing Guntakal, and divisions. Waltair division shall be split into two parts. One part of Waltair division will be incorporated in the new zone i.e. in South Coast Railway and will be merged with the neighbouring Vijaywada division. Remaining portion of Waltair division shall be converted into a new division with headquarter at Rayagada under East Coast Railway (ECoR). South Central Railway will comprise of Hyderabad, and divisions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)