Rain Industries update on subsidiary operations in Louisiana

Rain Industries announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Rain Carbon Inc. has initiated a damage assessment at its Lake Charles calcination and energy production facility in Louisiana following Hurricane Laura on August 27.

Lake Charles and the surrounding Calcasieu Parish took a direct hit from the Category 4 hurricane, and its 150 mile-per-hour winds left much of the region without electricity, sewage treatment or clean water.

