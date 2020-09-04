JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

S P Capital Financing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Rain Industries update on subsidiary operations in Louisiana

Capital Market 

Rain Industries announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Rain Carbon Inc. has initiated a damage assessment at its Lake Charles calcination and energy production facility in Louisiana following Hurricane Laura on August 27.

Lake Charles and the surrounding Calcasieu Parish took a direct hit from the Category 4 hurricane, and its 150 mile-per-hour winds left much of the region without electricity, sewage treatment or clean water.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 09:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU