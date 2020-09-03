Container Corporation Of India receives credit ratings from Brickwork Ratings India

-
Container Corporation Of India announced that Brickwork Ratings India has assigned following credit rating(s) to the company -
Term debt (fund based -long term Rs 9000 crore) - BWR AA+ Rating under Watch with Developing Implications
WC demand loan (fund based -short term Rs 1500 crore) - BWR A1+
