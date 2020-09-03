JUST IN
Mastek allots 72,952 equity shares under ESOP

Mastek has allotted 72,952 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each (Face Value) on September 3, 2020 to the eligible Employees who had exercised their vested options under ESOP.

The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Resultantly, the paid up share capital of the Company stands increased to 2,45,44,126 Equity Shares amounting in aggregate to Rs. 12,27,20,630/-

First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 18:50 IST

