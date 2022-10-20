Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tips Films Ltd, DC Infotech & Communication Ltd, Techindia Nirman Ltd and Gokul Agro Resources Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 October 2022.

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 19.5 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 45418 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10550 shares in the past one month.

Tips Films Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 440.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11348 shares in the past one month.

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 78.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7397 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5088 shares in the past one month.

Techindia Nirman Ltd rose 19.92% to Rs 11.92. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18096 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12083 shares in the past one month.

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd advanced 17.32% to Rs 124.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42482 shares in the past one month.

