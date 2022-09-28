Healthcare shares edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 11.6 points or 0.05% at 22779.65 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 7.22%), Themis Medicare Ltd (up 3.47%),Tarsons Products Ltd (up 2.87%),Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (up 2.12%),Shalby Ltd (up 1.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Nectar Lifescience Ltd (up 1.67%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 1.62%), Venus Remedies Ltd (up 1.6%), Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (up 1.58%), and Indoco Remedies Ltd (up 1.47%).

On the other hand, Supriya Lifescience Ltd (down 4.93%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.5%), and Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (down 3.06%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 336.09 or 0.59% at 56771.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.25 points or 0.64% at 16899.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 94.37 points or 0.34% at 27896.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 28.43 points or 0.33% at 8634.7.

On BSE,1085 shares were trading in green, 1694 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

