Rallis India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dhani Services Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 October 2022.

Rallis India Ltd soared 5.43% to Rs 228.25 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17455 shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd spiked 4.94% to Rs 47.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 83002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd surged 4.88% to Rs 1034.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61691 shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd jumped 4.43% to Rs 60.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd gained 3.91% to Rs 2070.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2278 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4556 shares in the past one month.

