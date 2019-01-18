JUST IN
India's forex reserves jump by US$ 1.27 billion in the week ended 11 January
Board of Wipro approves bonus issue in ratio of 1:3

At meeting held on 18 January 2019

The Board of Wipro at its meeting held on 18 January 2019 has approved issue of bonus shares in the proportion of 1:3, that is 1 (One) bonus equity share of Rs. 2/- each for every 3 (Three) fully paid-up equity shares held and a bonus issue [stock dividend on American Depositary Share (ADS)] of 1 (One) ADS for every 3 (Three) ADS held, as on the record date, subject to approval of the Members of the Company.

