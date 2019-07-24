Rainfall Activity Likely To Increase Over Central India Says IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated today that the monsoon trough is very likely to shift southwards from its current position and deepen gradually from today onwards.

In this scenario, the rainfall activity is very likely to increase over central India, adjoining northern parts of peninsular India and also along the northern plains from 24th July for the subsequent 3-4 days. Hence fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh& Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra & Goa during this period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)