Diesel Consumption Jumps 8% To 83.5 Million Tonnes In FY19

India's Diesel consumption in the country rose 3% on year to 83.5 million tonnes in FY2019 while petrol consumption jumped 8% to 28.3 million tonne.

In response to a query in the Lok Sabha, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, said that total auto fuel consumption during 2018-19 was 4% more compared to the previous fiscal. According to data shared by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the country's diesel and petrol imports stood at Rs 5615 crore in FY19, up nearly 16%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)