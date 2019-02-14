JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Modern Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.32 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Raj Television Network standalone net profit rises 2500.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.45% to Rs 16.07 crore

Net profit of Raj Television Network rose 2500.00% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.45% to Rs 16.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales16.0715.24 5 OPM %33.2921.52 -PBDT5.201.78 192 PBT3.850.06 6317 NP3.900.15 2500

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements