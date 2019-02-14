Raj Television Network standalone net profit rises 2500.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Raj Television Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Raj Television Network Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Tata Sky, Sony open to negotiations on pricing deal
CNN founder Turner says network is too heavy on politics
Three DD employees allege sexual harassment by superiors
-
Sales rise 5.45% to Rs 16.07 croreNet profit of Raj Television Network rose 2500.00% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.45% to Rs 16.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales16.0715.24 5 OPM %33.2921.52 -PBDT5.201.78 192 PBT3.850.06 6317 NP3.900.15 2500
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU