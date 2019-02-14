JUST IN
Business Standard

Sangam (India) standalone net profit declines 95.74% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.74% to Rs 440.35 crore

Net profit of Sangam (India) declined 95.74% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.74% to Rs 440.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 416.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales440.35416.45 6 OPM %7.347.30 -PBDT21.5924.20 -11 PBT1.234.72 -74 NP0.163.76 -96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:58 IST

