Arcotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.61 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 43.76% to Rs 117.24 crore

Net loss of Arcotech reported to Rs 49.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 43.76% to Rs 117.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 208.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales117.24208.48 -44 OPM %-52.1312.76 -PBDT-72.9912.91 PL PBT-75.7110.64 PL NP-49.616.51 PL

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:58 IST

