Arcotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.61 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arcotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.16 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Why googling 'idiot' brings up Trump photos, Congresswoman asks Pichai
Maisie Williams to star in thriller 'The Owners'
Women's T20 International: India ready to salvage pride in final game
KSE standalone net profit rises 52.50% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 43.76% to Rs 117.24 croreNet loss of Arcotech reported to Rs 49.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 43.76% to Rs 117.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 208.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales117.24208.48 -44 OPM %-52.1312.76 -PBDT-72.9912.91 PL PBT-75.7110.64 PL NP-49.616.51 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU