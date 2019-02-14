JUST IN
Modern Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.32 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Soma Textiles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.89 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 54.46% to Rs 8.89 crore

Net Loss of Soma Textiles & Industries reported to Rs 10.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 54.46% to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.8919.52 -54 OPM %-37.8017.88 -PBDT-6.471.04 PL PBT-7.170.21 PL NP-10.89-1.66 -556

Thu, February 14 2019. 16:58 IST

