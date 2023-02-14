Rajkot Investment Trust standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 33.79% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 63.64% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Rajkot Investment Trust declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 63.64% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.040.11 -64 OPM %25.0063.64 -PBDT0.010.09 -89 PBT0.010.09 -89 NP0.010.09 -89

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:42 IST

