Rajkot Investment Trust standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 63.64% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Rajkot Investment Trust declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 63.64% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.040.1125.0063.640.010.090.010.090.010.09

