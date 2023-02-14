Rajkot Investment Trust standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 63.64% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Rajkot Investment Trust declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 63.64% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.040.11 -64 OPM %25.0063.64 -PBDT0.010.09 -89 PBT0.010.09 -89 NP0.010.09 -89
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
