Cistro Telelink reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 croreCistro Telelink reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
