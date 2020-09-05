Rajkumar Forge standalone net profit declines 43.31% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 37.79% to Rs 8.05 crore

Net profit of Rajkumar Forge declined 43.31% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.79% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.0512.94 -38 OPM %21.3719.32 -PBDT1.492.30 -35 PBT1.091.98 -45 NP0.891.57 -43

First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 13:52 IST

