Rajkumar Forge standalone net profit declines 43.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.79% to Rs 8.05 crore

Net profit of Rajkumar Forge declined 43.31% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.79% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.8.0512.9421.3719.321.492.301.091.980.891.57

