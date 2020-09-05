Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 98.54% to Rs 0.13 croreNet Loss of Sovereign Diamonds reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 98.54% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.138.92 -99 OPM %-38.462.58 -PBDT-0.32-0.13 -146 PBT-0.42-0.25 -68 NP-0.42-0.29 -45
