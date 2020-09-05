NxtDigital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.77% to Rs 228.47 croreNet Loss of NxtDigital reported to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 60.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.77% to Rs 228.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 222.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales228.47222.31 3 OPM %19.27-10.92 -PBDT14.64-42.27 LP PBT-34.39-87.50 61 NP-22.93-60.53 62
