Crest Ventures standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.29% to Rs 6.89 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures declined 36.36% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.29% to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6.897.6865.8959.902.112.541.582.081.051.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)