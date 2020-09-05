Crest Ventures standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
RattanIndia Infrastructure appoints ED and Executive Chairman
Business Standard

Sales decline 10.29% to Rs 6.89 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures declined 36.36% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.29% to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.897.68 -10 OPM %65.8959.90 -PBDT2.112.54 -17 PBT1.582.08 -24 NP1.051.65 -36

First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 13:52 IST

