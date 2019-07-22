Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 16.84% in the June 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.16% to Rs 130.33 croreNet profit of Rajratan Global Wire rose 16.84% to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 130.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 122.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales130.33122.77 6 OPM %14.1912.66 -PBDT15.9512.72 25 PBT13.2510.59 25 NP9.858.43 17
