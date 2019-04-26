Rallis India consolidated net profit declines 92.32% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rallis India consolidated net profit declines 44.66% in the December 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Board of Rallis India approves change in MD and CEO
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 32.83% in the December 2018 quarter
Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 8.46% to Rs 339.69 croreNet profit of Rallis India declined 92.32% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.46% to Rs 339.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 371.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.30% to Rs 155.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 167.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 1983.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1790.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales339.69371.08 -8 1983.961790.94 11 OPM %2.009.38 -12.1414.77 - PBDT16.1035.22 -54 266.34273.34 -3 PBT5.5925.19 -78 220.26227.03 -3 NP1.5219.78 -92 155.38167.62 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU