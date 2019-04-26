Rallis India consolidated net profit declines 92.32% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 8.46% to Rs 339.69 crore

Net profit of declined 92.32% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.46% to Rs 339.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 371.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.30% to Rs 155.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 167.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 1983.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1790.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

339.69371.081983.961790.942.009.3812.1414.7716.1035.22266.34273.345.5925.19220.26227.031.5219.78155.38167.62

