Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 2.34%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.39%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained 2.34% today to trade at Rs 308.8. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.39% to quote at 16449.94. The index is up 22.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 2.18% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 2.02% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 169.4 % over last one year compared to the 50.44% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 16.48% over last one month compared to 22.08% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.53% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15432 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 334.25 on 04 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 164 on 27 May 2020.

