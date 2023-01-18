Rallis India standalone net profit declines 42.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.37% to Rs 630.39 crore

Net profit of Rallis India declined 42.98% to Rs 22.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.37% to Rs 630.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 628.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.630.39628.088.4610.7352.0071.4829.9753.0622.5539.55

