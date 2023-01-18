JUST IN
Nifty January futures trade at premium
Rallis India standalone net profit declines 42.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.37% to Rs 630.39 crore

Net profit of Rallis India declined 42.98% to Rs 22.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.37% to Rs 630.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 628.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales630.39628.08 0 OPM %8.4610.73 -PBDT52.0071.48 -27 PBT29.9753.06 -44 NP22.5539.55 -43

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 16:46 IST

