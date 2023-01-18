Rallis India standalone net profit declines 42.98% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rallis India standalone net profit declines 18.14% in the June 2022 quarter
Rallis India declines as cost headwinds adversely impact bottom-line in Q1
Rallis India standalone net profit rises 25.89% in the September 2022 quarter
Rallis India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Rallis India gains on good Q1 outcome
-
Sales rise 0.37% to Rs 630.39 croreNet profit of Rallis India declined 42.98% to Rs 22.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.37% to Rs 630.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 628.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales630.39628.08 0 OPM %8.4610.73 -PBDT52.0071.48 -27 PBT29.9753.06 -44 NP22.5539.55 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU