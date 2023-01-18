JUST IN
Minda Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Stylam Industries consolidated net profit rises 54.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.29% to Rs 233.98 crore

Net profit of Stylam Industries rose 54.14% to Rs 24.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.29% to Rs 233.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 176.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales233.98176.87 32 OPM %16.8318.70 -PBDT35.5127.48 29 PBT31.7121.49 48 NP24.0315.59 54

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 15:14 IST

