Stylam Industries consolidated net profit rises 54.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.29% to Rs 233.98 crore

Net profit of Stylam Industries rose 54.14% to Rs 24.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.29% to Rs 233.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 176.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

