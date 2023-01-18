CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 24.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.53% to Rs 535.30 crore

Net profit of CCL Products (India) rose 24.95% to Rs 73.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.53% to Rs 535.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 423.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.535.30423.0518.8221.8789.5889.2370.5474.6873.0658.47

