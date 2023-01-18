CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 24.95% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 17.13% in the September 2022 quarter
Volumes jump at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter
Board of CCL Products (India) approves scheme of arrangement
Board of CCL Products (India) approves a capital project worth USD 50 mn in Vietnam
CCL Products receives affirmation in credit ratings
-
Sales rise 26.53% to Rs 535.30 croreNet profit of CCL Products (India) rose 24.95% to Rs 73.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.53% to Rs 535.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 423.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales535.30423.05 27 OPM %18.8221.87 -PBDT89.5889.23 0 PBT70.5474.68 -6 NP73.0658.47 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU